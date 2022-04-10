UK chancellor Rishi Sunak faces new quiz on ‘blind’ investment holdings

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to reveal details of his private investments or ditch them altogether, amid warnings of possible conflicts of interest with his role as the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Mr Sunak has a “blind management arrangement” which lets him retain personal holdings in an investment fund without having day-to-day control or “live knowledge” of the assets.

The system is designed to help prevent conflicts of interest by avoiding scenarios in which ministers can make decisions in their official roles, knowing they will result in their own investments increasing in value.

But Mr Sunak is the first chancellor to have registered holdings in an investment fund since the creation of the official list of ministerial interests in 2009. A Tory MP questioned whether it was appropriate for a chancellor to retain a portfolio of financial investments, given their role managing the economy, regardless of whether he or she retained control or oversight of the investments.

Separately, a former minister who previously had a similar blind arrangement claimed Mr Sunak was likely to have a good idea of what was in his investment portfolio, based on its composition before he entered the Treasury. “A degree of knowledge is going to be inevitable,” they claimed.

David Davis, another former minister, said there was a “general problem of transparency around ministers having blind trusts” and suggested their investments should be listed “in the public domain”.

It is understood Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, and the couple’s two daughters have moved out of their grace-and-favour flat above 10 Downing Street while the debate about Mr Sunak’s political future rages.

Pat McFadden, opposition Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, claimed Mr Sunak’s investments could be “linked to offshore tax havens”.

Mr Sunak has faced questions about his family’s finances after it was revealed his wife holds non-dom status and he held a US green card during his time as chancellor.

Last night, Mr Sunak ordered an inquiry into the leak of his wife’s tax status, as allies said officials could be prosecuted for releasing the

information.

A source said: “This will be a more aggressive version of leak enquiries, where it will not only investigate who were the keepers of the sensitive information and who had access to that information, but also who if anyone requested to see it.

“The inquiry will be carried out with a view to potential criminal prosecutions because it is against the law to leak someone’s tax status.”

A source admitted Mr Sunak would have known the specifics of the investments at the point he instigated the “blind management” arrangement in 2019, but insisted the mechanism meant “from that point on, he has no idea whether they would still be there or not”.

The Treasury declined to answer questions about the size and composition of the investments, or whether any had links to tax havens.

Only four other ministers declare “blind management” arrangements in the list of ministers’ interests and all sit in the House of Lords.

Mr Sunak’s predecessor Sajid Javid, a former banker, declared no financial interests while he was chancellor.

Allies of Mr Sunak also hit back at “somewhat distasteful” comments “speculating on or engaging in a conversation about the death of a woman and what might happen to her estate”.

A source said the chancellor’s detractors should refrain from “assuming what she might do with that estate”, after it was reported she would avoid more than £400 million (€479m) of tax if she was to die, due to a 1950s treaty between Britain and India.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]