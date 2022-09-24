UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng ‘gambles’ on tax cuts for rich to boost growth

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announces his Growth Plan in the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: Jessica Taylor/ via Reuters

The pound plummeted yesterday after UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the biggest raft of tax cuts for half a century, in a “gamble” to raise falling living standards by boosting growth.

Using more than £70bn of increased borrowing, Mr Kwarteng set out a package which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

He cut stamp duty for homebuyers and brought forward a cut to the basic rate of income tax, to 19p in the pound, a year early, to April, as part of tax cuts costing up to £45bn annually.

Mr Kwarteng told the House of Commons that tax cuts are “central to solving the riddle of growth” as he confirmed plans to axe the cap on bankers’ bonuses while adding restrictions to the welfare system.

But the pound dived to a fresh 37-year low as “spooked” traders swallowed the cost of the spree launched by the chancellor and Prime Minister Liz Truss two years ahead of a general election.

The price of government borrowing soared even higher as British bond yields rose, amid fears the package had sent the UK markets into meltdown. Ministers were accused by the Institute of Fiscal Studies of “betting the house” by putting government debt on an “unsustainable rising path”.

Its scathing assessment said only those with incomes of over £155,000 will be net beneficiaries of tax policies announced by the Conservatives over the current Parliament, with the “vast majority of income tax payers paying more tax”.

Mr Kwarteng argued his economic vision with fresh deregulation will “turn the vicious cycle of stagnation into a virtuous cycle of growth”.

However, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the strategy amounts to an “admission of 12 years of economic failure” under successive Conservative governments.

The Labour MP likened the prime minister and Mr Kwarteng to “two desperate gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.

Treasury estimates priced the tax cuts, including the promised reversal of the national insurance rise and axing the hike to corporation tax, at nearly £45bn a year by 2026.

Critics questioned the fairness of the package, as the 660,000 highest earners were given an average yearly tax cut of £10,000 with the income tax change.

From April, those earning more than £150,000 a year will no longer pay the top rate of 45pc and will join those on £50,271 in paying the 40pc rate.

The major spending package included:

* Cuts to stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland, doubling the exemption level immediately from £125,000 to £250,000 and increasing it for first-time buyers from £300,000 to £425,000;

* An estimate that the two-year energy bills bailout will cost about £60bn over the first six months from October;

* The planned alcohol duty hike on beer, cider, wine and spirits being cancelled, costing £600m;

* New low-tax “investment zones” allowing planning rules to be relaxed and the reduction of business taxes to encourage investment;

* Legislation to force trade unions to put pay offers to a member vote so strikes can only be called once negotiations have fully broken down;

* Confirmation of plans to make about 120,000 more people on Universal Credit take active steps to seek more and better-paid work or face having their benefits reduced.

The package was announced a day after the Bank of England warned the UK may already be in a recession and lifted interest rates to 2.25pc.

That move made Government borrowing more expensive than at any point over the past 13 years.