UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over nerve attack

Britain has called for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to update members on the investigation into a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Theresa May has said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who are in hospital in a critical condition.
Russia, also a member of the Security Council, has denied any involvement in the attack.
Meanwhile, Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.
Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said Prime Minister Theresa May would "announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK."
"Not as many as in 1971 but 'significant' I'm told," he said in a tweet.
Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England.
