UK calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting over nerve attack

Prime Minister Theresa May has said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, who are in hospital in a critical condition.

Russia, also a member of the Security Council, has denied any involvement in the attack.

Meanwhile, Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.