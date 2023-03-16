UK budget: Jeremy Hunt uses £25bn bump in public finances on childcare and pension tax breaks

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt has used a £25bn (€28bn)-a-year improvement in the public finances to dramatically expand access to childcare and offer tax breaks to businesses and wealthy pensioners.

In a budget aimed at increasing the numbers of people in work and the productivity of British firms, Mr Hunt said the economy would avoid a recession and was “proving the doubters wrong”.

But the size of the economy is still forecast to shrink this year, living standards are the worst on record and the tax burden remains on course to be the highest since Word War II.

Mr Hunt committed to spend more than £5.2bn (€5.9n) a year in 2027-28 on offering working parents in England up to 30 hours of funded childcare for pre-school children aged from nine months.

The move is expected to raise employment by 60,000 as it frees up parents to work, as well as “raising the hours worked by mothers already in work”, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said.

For businesses, a three-year temporary tax break will allow investment in plant and machinery to be written off against corporation tax – which will rise from 19p to 25p in April – costing £10.7bn (€12bn) in 2024-25.

A multi-billion pound tax break on pensions is intended to stop an estimated 15,000 high earners, including senior NHS doctors, leaving the workforce.

Mr Hunt abolished the £1.07m (€1.2m) lifetime allowance – the total amount of tax-relieved contributions that an individual can accumulate – and increase the tax-free annual allowance from £40,000 to £60,000 (€45,000-€68,000).

The measures will cost the Treasury more than £1.1bn (€1.2bn) a year by 2027/28, but the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said it would have only a limited impact on employment.

IFS director Paul Johnson said they would “encourage a relatively small number of better-off workers to stay in the workforce a bit longer” while Labour leader Keir Starmer branded it a “permanent tax cut... for the richest 1 percent”.

Mr Hunt committed to spend around two-thirds of the £25bn (€28bn)-a-year improvement in the public finances. The OBR said the economy would avoid a technical recession – two consecutive quarters of shrinkage – but it still forecast a contraction of 0.2pc this year.

Mr Hunt told MPs the British economy was proving the doubters wrong, and that the government’s reputation for economic competence would help them win the next election.

The chancellor resisted demands from Tory MPs, including Boris Johnson, to scrap April’s increase in corporation tax.

The budget took place against the backdrop of an estimated half a million workers walking out in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Despite the promises of help with the cost of living, families still face a painful financial squeeze. Living standards, based on real household disposable income (RHDI) per person, are expected to fall by a cumulative 5.7pc over the two financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Mr Starmer said: “After 13 years of his government, our economy needed major surgery, but like millions across our country, this budget leaves us stuck in the waiting room with only a sticking plaster to hand.

“A country set on a path of managed decline, falling behind our competitors, the sick man of Europe once again.”

