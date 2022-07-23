UK blames France for five-hour delays faced by travellers

Cars queue at the Port of Dover in Kent as many families embark on getaways at the start of summer holidays for many schools in England and Wales. Staffing at French border control at the Port of Dover is "woefully inadequate" causing holidaymakers to be stuck in long queues, the Kent port said. Picture date: Friday July 22, 2022.

Britons headed for continental Europe via the port of Dover are facing long queues amid staffing shortages, as the end of the school year unleashes an exodus.

Irish Ferries tweeted that travellers should allow up to four hours to check in and clear border control. And P&O Ferries warned of delays of four or five hours on the British side of the English Channel crossing, while assuring passengers they would be put on the next boat if they miss their booked sailing.

Port of Dover blamed the French border force for the hold-ups, saying the number of officers provided was “woefully inadequate”.

The bottlenecks at Europe’s busiest ferry port were accompanied by disruption on British roads amid demonstrations over soaring fuel costs.

A slow-moving convoy was formed by protesters on the M5 motorway. Similar actions were also planned in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

With the last schools in England and Wales breaking up for the summer, travel networks are expected to be busier than usual this weekend. That will keep up the pressure on under-staffed transport firms that have suffered chaos in recent weeks, even after emergency measures including an unprecedented slashing of timetables at airports.

A fresh round of UK rail strikes is also set to begin on Wednesday, after the biggest walkouts in almost three decades brought the network to a near standstill in June.

Dover said it increased the number of French border-control booths by 50pc for the summer in response to more checks on passengers after Brexit and the pandemic, but the Police Aux Frontieres agency was providing insufficient resources to utilise them.