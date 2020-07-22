UK actively avoided probe into Russian threat, claims shock report

The British government failed to determine whether Russia meddled in the 2016 referendum on EU membership, a critical UK parliamentary report has found.

Its authors have demanded the UK intelligence community investigate the issue and make its findings public.

The long-awaited report by the UK parliament's intelligence and security committee found that Russia had tried to influence a referendum in 2014 when voters in Scotland rejected independence.

But it said the committee was unable to say whether Russia attempted to influence the European Union referendum two years later. When asked for evidence, Britain's main domestic intelligence agency MI5 had produced just six lines of text, it said.

The report said there were publicly available suggestions that Russia had sought to influence the Brexit campaign but that hard evidence had not been produced.

"The key point is... they [the government] had not sought even to ask that question and that is at the heart of this report," said Stewart Hosie, a Scottish National Party member of the committee.

"We saw no evidence because there was no evidence and no one in government sought to look or ask the questions that needed to be asked," said Labour's Kevan Jones.

"It is nonetheless the committee's view that the UK intelligence community should produce an analogous assessment of potential Russian interference in the EU referendum and that an unclassified summary of it be published," the committee said in the report, which was produced more than a year ago and shelved until now.

Boris Johnson's government responded by claiming there was no evidence of "successful" Russian intervention in the referendum.

It rejected calls for a review.

The report cast Russia as a hostile power which posed a significant threat to Britain and the West across a range of fronts from espionage and cyber to election meddling and laundering dirty money.

"It appears that Russia considers the UK one of its top Western intelligence targets," the report said.

The Kremlin said Russia has never interfered in another country's electoral processes. Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the West.

"Russia has never interfered in the electoral processes of any country in the world - not the United States, not Britain, nor any other countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Last week, the UK government said it believed Russian "actors" had tried to meddle in last year's general election.

