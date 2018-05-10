An Uber driver who raped a drunken passenger in the back of his car before taking a selfie with her has been jailed for 12 years.

An Uber driver who raped a drunken passenger in the back of his car before taking a selfie with her has been jailed for 12 years.

Uber driver who raped drunken passenger then took selfie with her jailed for 12 years

Muhammad Durrani, 38, attacked the 27-year-old after driving her home alone from a night out with friends in London.

Judge David Tomlinson described the damage Durrani had inflicted on his victim as he sentenced the married man at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday "It comes as no surprise to learn, and it's no exaggeration to say, you have ruined her life," the judge said.

"The harm you did that night is incalculable." He added he had no doubt Durrani was aware his victim was "almost paralytically drunk" when he picked her up.

Durrani "lost all sense of self-control" after taking pictures of the woman as she slept in the back of his car, the judge said. His victim had, aided by a friend, ordered an Uber believing it to be a "reputable company" and fell asleep during the ride, according to the prosecution.

Disorientated at her doorstep, she struggled to find her keys before Durrani carried her back to his car where he committed the rape in July last year. He then took selfie images with the woman as at least one of her breasts was exposed.

Durrani, wearing a brown cardigan, remained solemn as he was sentenced but his wife struggled to hold back tears in the public gallery.

Durrani, of Streatham, south west London, claimed the sex was consensual and denied one count of rape and one of assault by penetration, but a jury found him guilty of both.

Defence lawyer Marie Spenwyn told the judge it was a "one off" and that his relatives in the UK and his native Pakistan had written letters supporting his character. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for the rape and eight years for the assault, to run concurrently.

Durrani, of Oakdale Road, was also banned from ever working in the taxi trade, subjected to a restraining order and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order. Commenting on the case, an Uber spokesman said: "This was a horrific incident and we welcome this conviction.

"As soon as we heard what happened this licensed private hire driver was immediately stopped from using our app. "Every trip on the Uber app is tracked by GPS and we worked closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure this individual was brought to justice." Transport for London announced last year that it would not be renewing Uber's licence to operate in the capital, citing the firm's approach to reporting serious criminal offences and background checks on drivers.

Uber is appealing against that decision.

Press Association