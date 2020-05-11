U-turn after Raab sows further UK confusion

People will only be allowed to meet one of their parents after lockdown is eased tomorrow, the British government has said in an embarrassing U-turn.

Moments after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab suggested it would be possible to meet two people from another household in some circumstances - provided it was in a park, at two metres apart - the public was told that advice was wrong.

The reversal came amid other confusion over the date when staff will be urged to go back to work if they can, and whether some pubs could reopen from July.

On Sunday, Downing Street provoked fears of people being forced to "pick a parent", if the relaxation of the lockdown allowed them to meet only one other person from another household.

Mr Raab, when asked whether someone could meet up with both their parents in a park, told BBC Radio 4 yesterday: "Well, you could if there's two metres apart."

However, a government source quickly denied Mr Raab's claim, saying: "They can see both parents but not at the same time, they would have to see them individually."

The episode is certain to increase criticism that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his determination to make a prime-time TV address before full details were published, further muddied the government's message.

Mr Raab also sowed further confusion for millions of British workers by repeatedly stating that those who could not work from home should begin to return to work from tomorrow.

His words were in contradiction to Mr Johnson's statement to the nation on Sunday in which the prime minister implied workers should start going to work yesterday.

