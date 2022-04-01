Tycoon Robert Maxwell ‘hired Jeffrey Epstein to hide millions he stole from pension funds’

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges

Robert Maxwell at a party on his yacht with daughter Ghislaine in 1990. Photo: Getty

Robert Maxwell may have employed the services of Jeffrey Epstein to help him hide hundreds of millions he stole from his company’s pension funds, a documentary claims.

More than 30 years after his death, mystery still remains about what happened to the £800m (€950m) that was found to be missing from Maxwell’s firms after the media tycoon fell to his death from his yacht.

But the BBC series House of Maxwell has shed new light on the links between Maxwell and Epstein, the billionaire and former friend of Britain’s Prince Andrew who was found dead in his prison cell in New York in 2019 as he awaited, without the chance of bail, his trial on sex trafficking charges.

Evidence unearthed by researchers may also help to answer the question of how Epstein amassed his own enormous wealth, as well as explaining how he came to be so close to Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine, who is currently serving a 65-year prison sentence for child sex offences.

Maxwell, who was 68 when he died, left behind him a media empire in ruins, obliterated by colossal debts and the discovery that £460m (€550m) had been fraudulently appropriated from the Mirror Group’s pension fund.

Nearly £800m was ultimately found to be missing from the Maxwell firms.

Until now, it had largely been thought that Ghislaine entered Epstein’s orbit after the death of her father, but the documentary hears claims that both Maxwells knew Epstein much earlier, and that the financier had helped mask the missing Maxwell millions.

Vassi Chamberlain, a former friend of Ghislaine’s, tells the programme: “I was in the City and I had some friends who worked on Wall Street during that time and they heard that Epstein and Robert Maxwell had entered into an agreement before Maxwell’s death, whereby certain funds had been siphoned off.

“That is what Epstein was doing at the time, he was helping very rich people park their money offshore, to avoid tax.”

Flight logs disclosed at Ghislaine’s trial indicate she had known Epstein for at least several months before her father’s death, as they had flown together in July 1991.

Colin Barr, the executive producer of the series, said: “I think we now know for a fact that Robert Maxwell and Epstein knew one another before Maxwell died, I think there is no question about that.

“The question about Ghislaine’s relationship with Epstein is a bit less clear, but it’s pretty clear they all knew one another in some form, we’ve spoken to quite a number of people who can confirm that.”

The first episode of House of Maxwell will be broadcast on BBC Two at 9pm on Monday. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

