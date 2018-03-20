Two-year-old drowns after car rolled into river as mother blames ‘my own stupidity’

A mother has blamed her “own stupidity” after her two-year-old daughter died having been left in a car that rolled into a river in Cardigan, Wales.

Kiara Moore died at the University Hospital of Wales, just days before her third birthday, after being pulled from a silver Mini in the River Teifi.

In an emotional Facebook post, her mother, Kim Rowlands, said she would have to "live with the guilt for the rest of my life". Police were initially called to the scene on Monday afternoon after Ms Rowlands reported her car missing, where she was heard shouting “somebody’s kidnapped my daughter”.

A red balloon in the River Teifi in Cardigan, Wales, near the scene where two-year-old Kiara Moore was recovered from a car that had plunged into the river. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

But Dyfed-Powys Police have since confirmed that they are not looking for anyone in connection with the investigation. Ms Rowlands wrote on Facebook: “Sadly yesterday my beautiful baby girl passed away! Due to my own stupidity, I will have to live with the guilt for the rest of my life! “ mummy loves you baby girl and I’m so sorry”!”

Father, Jet Moore, said Kiara had been left in the car while Ms Rowlands went into the nearby office of his business, Adventure Beyond, to get some money. On returning to the car it had disappeared sparking fears it had been stolen. A two-hour police search followed and Kiara was pulled from the water by officers but she later died.

Mr Moore wrote: "They got in the car to go home. Sat on bank card which snapped and needed money to get home etc. "Went back to the office to get money from the desk and came back to no car.

"Looked in the river. No signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken."

It is not yet known exactly how the vehicle ended up in the river or for how long Kiara was left in the car unsupervised.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a call on Monday about a missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm. A police spokesperson said: “Police have made extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and can now confirm that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“The vehicle was recovered from the river early this morning. H.M Coroner has been advised. Kiara’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.” Adventure Beyond, owned by Mr Moore, is located next to a slipway near to the old Scout Hall, where the vehicle was reported missing from. It is believed Ms Rowlands also works at the business.

Paying tribute to his daughter Mr Moore said: “She was an incredible happy young girl who lived I hope a great adventurous fun life. And may have done more than most people Been skiing twice and skied her self! Paddled the great glen Scotland Paddles the wye Played on every beach we could. "Had a Loving family and made us all happy She always wanted to be called RAR RAR which was our Knick Name for her Love her so much." Mr Moore today thanked everyone who had helped try to save Kiara, adding: “A mega thank you the officers who jumped in the river and the rest of the emergency services for all they did. Unfortunately Kiara had an amazing but short life."

Noel Lewis who runs a car repair business close to where Kiara went missing told BBC Wales that Kiara was “the most wonderful little girl”, adding “she was always playing out here with her little dog. "I'd often see them taking Kiara out on the river in a canoe. She always had a life jacket on when she was in the canoe with them. "They're a lovely family, always smiling and having fun together."

