Two women hospitalised after being struck by lightning in Wales

Two women were taken to hospital after being struck by lightning at the top of a mountain.

Volunteers from Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team were called to the incident on the summit of Snowdon by North Wales Police at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

One of the rescued women was said to be “falling in and out of consciousness”, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The casualties were taken to Clogwyn railway station on the Snowdon Mountain Railway before being flown to hospital in Bangor by a Coastguard rescue helicopter.

Rescuers said neither woman had life-threatening injuries.

Members of the public are warned to stay clear of summit areas if there are any signs of thunderstorms.

Llanberis MRT tweeted that it had been “very busy” this year in assisting police with 104 incidents.

The team is on permanent call and relies entirely on donations from members of the public.