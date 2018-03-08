Two teens killed, two children among seven injured after three-car collision in North Yorkshire
Two teenagers have died and two children are among seven injured after a three-car crash on the A61.
North Yorkshire Police said a black Ford Focus, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a green Volkswagen Bora were involved in the collision near Thirsk on Wednesday at around 9.25pm.
The boys, believed to be 17, died at the scene and five adults and two children were taken to hospital.
Officers said they believed the vehicles were travelling from Thirsk to Busby Stoop - and are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.
A stretch of the road between Busby Stoop and Carlton Minniott was closed while the scene was examined, but North Yorkshire Police said it reopened at 4.45am.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 12180039673.
Online Editors