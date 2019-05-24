Two children have died and four others remain in hospital after a "serious incident" in Sheffield.

Two children have died and four others remain in hospital after a "serious incident" in Sheffield.

Two teens dead, four other children hospitalised after 'serious incident' at property in Sheffield - police

South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 7.30am on Friday to reports of concerns for safety at a property on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen.

Police at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a "serious incident". Two people have been arrested.Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital.

Two people have been arrested.

A forensics officer at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a "serious incident". Two people have been arrested. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

South Yorkshire Police said there will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue inquiries.

A cordon was partially lifted in the area by early afternoon, but officers and forensics teams continued to examine a semi-detached council-type house.

The three-bed property is similar to many on the north Sheffield estate, but has as unkempt garden with an old, yellow Ford Fiesta parked on the front lawn.

Police have said the incident was not a shooting, but have not revealed the exact nature of it.

Forensics officers at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a "serious incident". Two people have been arrested.Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The house is just 100 metres from Hartley Brook Primary Academy, with the air ambulance landing in the school playground.

Police said the incident is not related to the school, which is open as normal.

Forensics officers at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a "serious incident". Two people have been arrested. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Local resident Aaron Brunskill said residents came out into the street at 8am to find around 15 police cars and four ambulances.

He said: "The police weren't telling us anything.

"I know there's children there. I've just seen them walking back to the shops and that's all I know.

"There's unconfirmed reports about everything.

Forensics officers at a property on Gregg House Road in Shiregreen, Sheffield, after six children were taken to hospital following a "serious incident". Two people have been arrested. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"Everyone speaking on the road said the first one out had to be resuscitated in the ambulance and it was a pretty serious incident.

"There were four ambulances. Everyone got took away in an ambulance."

"I don't know if the air ambulance was used."

Press Association