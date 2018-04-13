Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a park.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a park.

Two teenagers arrested after 14-year-old girl's body as discovered in a park

Vicktorija Sokolova, 14, was discovered by a member of the public in West Park, Wolverhampton, at around 7am on Thursday.

The Lithuanian-born youngster was reported missing on Wednesday and her family are being supported by specialist officers. A 16 and 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in the city on Friday and remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Superintendent Harvi Khatkar, of Wolverhampton Police, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Vicktorija's family and friends at this terrible time. "We fully understand that people will be really concerned about what has happened, but we have a dedicated team of detectives working on the investigation.

"Extra patrols will be taking place in the area and I'd encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their local officers." The park remains cordoned off and is expected to remain closed over the weekend for a comprehensive forensic examination, the force added.

Press Association