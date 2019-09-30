Two girls, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 80s was found dead at his home in Wisbech on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police have said.

Two teenage girls arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old man in Cambridgeshire

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at about 5pm on Saturday by the ambulance service with reports of a man in cardiac arrest at Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.

"The man in his 80s, sadly passed away at the scene.

"At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained.

"Three girls aged 12, 14 and 16 and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

"Two girls aged 14 and 16 have been bailed until 25 October. The other 12-year-old girl and the man have been released with no further action."

PA Media