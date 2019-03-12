News Britain

Tuesday 12 March 2019

Two people killed and two injured in Ben Nevis avalanche

Several climbers are feared to have been caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis Photo: Google Maps
Several climbers are feared to have been caught up in an avalanche on Ben Nevis Photo: Google Maps
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Two people have died and two others have been injured after an avalanche on Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain, Police Scotland said.

An air ambulance and Coastguard helicopter have been sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Press Association: "We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11.50am this morning.

"Police Scotland is currently coordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene.

"No further details are available at this time".

  • More to follow...

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News