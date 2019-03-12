Two people have died and two others have been injured after an avalanche on Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest mountain, Police Scotland said.

Two people killed and two injured in Ben Nevis avalanche

An air ambulance and Coastguard helicopter have been sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told the Press Association: "We were made aware of an avalanche on Ben Nevis shortly after 11.50am this morning.

"Police Scotland is currently coordinating the mountain rescue response to this incident and is supporting partners at the scene.

"No further details are available at this time".

Press Association