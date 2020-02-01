Two people charged over £50m jewellery robbery at heiress Tamara Ecclestone's home

Two people have been charged by detectives investigating a £50 million (€59.5m) jewellery raid on heiress Tamara Ecclestone's London home.

Maria Mester, 47, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, both of Tower Hamlets, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They remain in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man arrested at Stansted Airport with Mester on Friday has been released under investigation, as has a 31-year-old man arrested in east London on Thursday.

Savastru was detained at Heathrow Airport on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.

The Met has said the arrests were in relation to the burglary in Palace Green, Kensington, on December 13 in which all of Ms Ecclestone's jewellery was reportedly taken.

She was left "angry and shaken" by the incident, according to her father, former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone.

Police said in December they were called to the scene by security at the building, which is next to Hyde Park.

PA Media