Two of four boys who died in icy lake tragedy were brothers

Two brothers were among four boys who died in England after being pulled from an ice-covered lake.

Samuel Butler (6) and eight-year-old Finlay Butler died along with their cousin Thomas Stewart (11) and Jack Johnson (10).

They were rescued from Babbs Mill Lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, near Birmingham, on Sunday and rushed to hospital. The deaths of Finlay, Thomas and Jack were confirmed on Monday, while Samuel died on Wednesday.

Thomas’s older brother called him a “lively little soul” with “a big heart”, and also paid tribute to his cousin, Finlay, who loved dinosaurs.

Jack’s school principal called him a “ray of sunshine”, while Thomas’s principal described him as a “fiercely loyal friend”.

In a statement issued through the police, Thomas’s sibling said: “He was such a lively little soul, he had a big heart for such a young kid and he was so beautiful.

“I love you Tom. Big bro will take care of the family and I will see you soon.

“Make sure you keep practising on [video game] Warzone and get a win, will you?

“Can’t forget about my dinosaur man Fin. He loved dinosaurs so much and always showing me new things he built on Minecraft and all the new stuff he learnt on it. Going to miss you, little man.”

The tragedy has shocked the community of Kingshurst, with a carpet of flowers now laid at a makeshift shrine near the lake.

Since Sunday night, hundreds of people have been bringing candles, bouquets, toys and balloons to the spot as people struggle to deal with the scale of the loss.

Two local pubs have given more than £4,000 (€4,585) in cash donations – which was initially intended for a Christmas toy-drive – to the devastated families.

More than £27,000 (€30,952) had also been raised in an online crowdfunding campaign by yesterday evening.

The tragedy has united the city’s rival football clubs, Aston Villa and Birmingham City, in grief.

John Eustace, head coach of Birmingham City, laid a wreath at the memorial on Tuesday.

John Eustace, head coach of Birmingham City FC, lays a wreath in honour of the four boys in Solihull near Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

John Eustace, head coach of Birmingham City FC, lays a wreath in honour of the four boys in Solihull near Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Aston Villa players Tyrone Mings and John McGinn laid flowers there on Wednesday.

Mings said: “We felt it was important to come here, show our respects and show we were thinking about everything that has happened and the parents affected by it. We feel that pain too.”

One West Midlands Police officer, a student response officer on one of his first operational rotations, suffered mild hypothermia trying to punch through the ice to reach the children.

The boys’ relatives said: “As a family we are devastated at the loss of our beautiful boys, Tom, Fin and Sam, in such tragic circumstances.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for all they did in rescuing the boys and to the community for their support. It has been overwhelming.

“We would like to pass on our condolences to Jack’s family at this very sad time, and ask for privacy from the media to begin to grieve.”