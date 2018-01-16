Two men charged with murder following London stabbing
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of a 25-year-old in west London.
The victim, who has not been identified by police but has been named in reports as model Harry Uzoka, was found injured in Old Oak Road, Shepherd's Bush, at around 3.55pm on Thursday January 11.
Detectives have charged George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23 of Trevithick House, Kentish Town, with murder, while Koh is also facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon.
Koh was arrested on January 14 and Okigbo was arrested on January 15, Scotland Yard said.
Both men will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Previously, a 27-year-old man arrested on the day of the incident has been released under investigation and a 28-year-old man, who was also arrested that day, has been released with no further action to be taken.
Online Editors