Two men charged with murder following London stabbing

The victim, who has not been identified by police but has been named in reports as model Harry Uzoka, was found injured in Old Oak Road, Shepherd's Bush, at around 3.55pm on Thursday January 11.

Detectives have charged George Koh, 24, of York Way, Camden, and Jonathan Okigbo, 23 of Trevithick House, Kentish Town, with murder, while Koh is also facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

Koh was arrested on January 14 and Okigbo was arrested on January 15, Scotland Yard said.