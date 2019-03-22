Two men have been arrested this afternoon after five mosques in Birmingham had their windows smashed on Thursday morning.

Two men arrested after five mosques in Birmingham had their windows smashed

A 34-year-old man handed himself into a Birmingham police station and was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

A 38-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage this afternoon after being detained by members of the community.

Both remain in custody this evening.

The investigation continues by West Midlands Police supported by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Ward said: "This is a significant step forward in our enquiries however the investigation continues into the motive for the incidents.

"We are working extremely closely with mosques and local communities around the West Midlands and this will continue.

"It remains incredibly important that we unite together against those who seek to create discord, uncertainty and fear."

Five Birmingham mosques had their windows smashed in the early hours of yesterday between 1.25am and 3.15am. The mosques are:

- Witton Islamic Centre, Witton Road, Aston

- Masjid Madrassa Faizal Islam, The Broadway, Perry Barr

- Al Habib Trust, Birchfield Road, Aston

- Jamia Mosque, Albert Road, Aston

- Ghousia Mosque, Slade Road, Erdington

Online Editors