Two men have been arrested after a group of children was knocked down by a car, leaving a girl with a broken neck.

Two men have been arrested after a group of children was knocked down by a car, leaving a girl with a broken neck.

Two men arrested after children hit by car in UK

Five youngsters, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement in Stravanan Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow, at around 3.30pm on Saturday March 24 when they were hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A 21-year-old man who was crossing the road in front of the children was also injured. The 21-year-old and four of the children were treated for minor injuries while one 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police said that two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident. During investigations on Friday a further two men, both aged 19, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of controlled drugs, believed to be amphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis with an estimated street value of £11,000, police said.

A quantity of cash was also seized. They will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Press Association