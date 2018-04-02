Two dead after car 'driven on wrong side of the motorway'

Officers were called at around 2.34am to reports there was a vehicle driving eastbound on the westbound carriageway of the M62 near to junction 26 at Huddersfield, the force said.

A spokesman said they were called again shortly after and told there had been a two-vehicle crash.

"Officers have responded and located the two vehicles. Two males in one of the vehicles, which is a white Skoda, were declared deceased at the scene," he said.