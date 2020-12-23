Two cases of a new mutant coronavirus linked to South Africa have been found in the UK

Two cases of a mutant coronavirus, linked to South Africa, have been found in the UK, leading to travel restrictions being placed on the country.

More than 40% of England’s population will be in lockdown from St Stephen's Day after a further six million people were placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said cases of another new mutant coronavirus linked to South Africa have been found in the UK and placed travel restrictions on the country.

The changes were made as Government figures showed a further 744 people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the highest such figure since April 29 during the first peak of the virus.

There were a further 39,237 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 9am on Wednesday, the highest figure reported on a single day throughout the whole pandemic – although this is in part due to much wider testing.

Areas moving to Tier 4 from December 26 are: Sussex, Oxfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, those parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4, Waverley in Surrey and Hampshire – including Portsmouth and Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest.

Tier 4 restrictions include a warning to stay at home, a limit on household mixing to two people outdoors and force the closure of many shops, hairdressers and gyms.

The measures come on top of Tier 3 restrictions such as the closure of pubs and restaurants except for takeaways and deliveries.

Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Cheshire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier 3.

Cornwall and Herefordshire move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Mr Hancock told a Downing Street press conference: “Just as we had got a tiered system in place that was able to control this virus we have discovered a new, more contagious virus – a variant that is spreading at a dangerous rate.”

The changes means a total of 24 million people will now be in Tier 4, or 43pc of the population of England.

Mr Hancock warned: “This Christmas and the start of 2021 is going to be tough. The new variant makes everything much harder because it spreads so much faster.

“But we mustn’t give up now, we know that we can control this virus, we know we can get through this together, we’re going to get through it by suppressing the virus until a vaccine can make us safe.”

The Health Secretary also set out details on the discovery of the “highly concerning” and “yet more transmissible” South African variant in the UK.

He said the two cases were contacts of people who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks.

The Health Secretary said the cases and their close contacts have been quarantined.

He announced immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa and the Government is telling those who have been to the country in the last fortnight and their close contacts to quarantine immediately.

The law will be changed to cover the new restrictions, he added.

The challenge facing the Government was underlined by official estimates showing the R value, the average number of people someone with coronavirus infects, has increased to 1.1 to 1.3, up from 1.1 to 1.2 a week ago.

The number of new infections is growing by between 1pc and 6pc every day, up from 1pc to 4pc last week.

