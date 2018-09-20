Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts.

Two boys (15) arrested on suspicion of preparing for terrorist acts

They were arrested at their homes in Ramsgate on Thursday, Kent Police said.

The pair are being questioned at a police station in the South East after being detained under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

Detective Superintendent Nigel Doak from Counter Terrorism Policing South East said: "I would like to reassure the local community that today's arrests were pre-planned and intelligence-led, and there was no immediate threat to the public."

Online Editors