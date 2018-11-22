Officers searching for missing mother Emma Sillett, 41, and her five-year-old son Jenson Spellman at Valehouse reservoir in Derbyshire have recovered two bodies, Derbyshire Police said.

Two bodies found in reservoir in search for missing mother and her five-year-old son

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said: "At 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 20, we received a call to report Emma Sillett and Jenson Spellman as missing.

"Since then extensive inquiries have been carried out by police and external agencies to locate 41-year-old Emma and five-year-old Jenson safe and well.

"After a detailed search by specialist officers, it is with great sadness, that the bodies of what are believed to be Emma and Jenson were located at Valehouse Reservoir earlier today."

Mr Mehmet said there is no indication anyone else was involved in their deaths.

Press Association