TV presenter Winton dies
TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has said.
The 'Supermarket Sweep' star died at his home yesterday.
His long-term agent Jan Kennedy said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton, who died at home earlier today.
"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."
No further details were announced.
Winton was a TV favourite with shows like 'Supermarket Sweep' and 'In It To Win It'. More recently the star, known for his tanned appearance, made a show for Channel 5, 'Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive'.
Irish Independent