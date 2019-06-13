TV presenter Knowles banned for speeding while using phone

TV presenter Nick Knowles has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught speeding while on his phone.

The 'DIY SOS' host was also fined more than £1,300 (€1,460) at Cheltenham Magistrates' Court.

He was driving at 85mph (136kmh) in his Range Rover when he was caught.

As he already had six points on his licence, the six points added after this offence took him to the 12-point limit required for a ban.

Presiding justice Andrew Hill told Knowles (56), of Cirencester in Gloucestershire, that he would insist on enforcing the ban as it would not cause him "exceptional hardship".

Mr Hill told him: "We take into account that you have shown remorse. We will disqualify you from driving today and you will be disqualified from driving for six months."

Knowles asked: "I can drive home, right?" Mr Hill replied: "No."

Knowles then told him: "I'm joking."

Irish Independent