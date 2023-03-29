| 10.7°C Dublin

TV host Gary Lineker wins €5.5m battle with UK tax authorities

Gary Lineker&rsquo;s case related to taxes paid between 2013 and 2018. Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire Expand

Gwyn Wright

Gary Lineker has won his £4.9m (€5.5m) tax battle with the British tax authorities, the HMRC.

The Match Of The Day host was told by the taxman he should have been classed as an employee of the BBC and BT Sport for his presenting duties, rather than as a freelancer.

