TV critic Clive James has died at the age of 80

The Australian-born star of The Clive James Show was diagnosed with leukaemia, kidney failure and lung disease almost 10 years ago.

He died at home in Cambridge, England, on November 24 and a private funeral attended by family and close friends took place in the chapel at Pembroke College, Cambridge on Wednesday.

A statement on behalf of his family, released by his agents, said: "Clive died almost 10 years after his first terminal diagnosis, and one month after he laid down his pen for the last time.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In