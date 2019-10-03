TV colleagues pay tribute as news veteran Sissons dies at 77

TV presenter Fiona Bruce has led the tributes to veteran newsreader Peter Sissons following his death at the age of 77.

TV presenter Fiona Bruce has led the tributes to veteran newsreader Peter Sissons following his death at the age of 77.

The former BBC and ITN news anchor, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 40 years, died on Tuesday in hospital surrounded by his family.

Question Time host Bruce, who worked alongside Mr Sissons at the BBC, said that he was "one of the loveliest men in broadcasting".

Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow said he was "a consummate journalist, he showed real courage under fire and was indeed shot in both legs in Biafra".

Mr Sissons joined ITN in 1964 after graduating from Oxford University. In 1969 he was appointed ITN's news editor, becoming industrial correspondent a year later, and industrial editor in 1972.

His first role as a news anchor came years later when he began presenting ITN's News At One. He moved to the Nine O'Clock News in 1994 and stayed with the programme until it moved to its new time of 10pm.

Irish Independent