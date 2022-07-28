Truss vows to broker Commonwealth trade deal to fend off ‘malign’ China

UK foreign secretary and candidate to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister Liz Truss meets supporters and delivers a speech during a campaign event in London yesterday. Photo: Carlos Jasso/Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has unveiled plans to boost trade between Commonwealth nations and stop China buying up influence in some of the world’s fastest developing countries.

Ms Truss is alarmed at the “malign influence” Beijing has exerted in recent years through funding from its Belt and Road infrastructure programme.

She wants to fight back against Beijing by fostering closer ties between the 56 “freedom-loving” nations that make up the Commonwealth.

Ms Truss has put her tough stance on China at the heart of her campaign for the Tory leadership, attacking her rival Rishi Sunak for taking a softer line as chancellor.

Her plan, announced as the Commonwealth Games get under way in Birmingham today, would fast-track the signing of trade deals between member states.

“I will ensure the Commonwealth sits at the heart of my plans for Global Britain,” she said, pledging to begin talks with other countries swiftly after taking office.

“As one of the largest groups of freedom-loving democracies, we must ensure there are clear benefits to remaining a member of the Commonwealth and offer nations a clear alternative to growing malign influence from Beijing.

“Prioritising trade with countries across the Commonwealth will strengthen economic and security ties whilst also turbocharging opportunities for British businesses to access one of the world’s largest economic blocs.”

The Commonwealth is the biggest grouping of countries that does not include either China or Russia. Combined, the network of nations makes up a third of the world’s population and 60pc of the people living within it are under the age of 30.

It also accounts for a seventh of global wealth and features some of the fastest growing economies on the planet, including India, Bangladesh and Rwanda.

Commonwealth nations already trade more freely among themselves than with the rest of the world.

A spokesman for Ms Truss said: “Liz believes the Commonwealth is vital to countering the influence of China and other authoritarian regimes seeking to undermine democratic values and freedom. She believes trade and investment has a key role to play in stopping the growing Chinese influence where Beijing has used investment as a part of its Belt and Road initiative.

“As prime minister she will maximise all opportunities to strengthen economic and security ties across the Commonwealth.”

Ms Truss has previously voiced her hope that the G7 will be strengthened into an “economic Nato” with the clout to take on China across the globe.

Meanwhile, Ms Truss has promised to crack down on violence against women and girls, by introducing a standalone offence to criminalise street harassment and a national domestic abuse register.

She announced a package of measures to better protect women and girls from violence and abuse, as she claimed it is the responsibility of all political leaders to “do more”.

Under her plans, a standalone offence to criminalise harassment would be introduced alongside a domestic abuse register, which would include coercive and controlling behaviour and financial abuse. Ms Truss believes the register would break the cycle of repeat offending.

Her Government would also require convicted offenders to inform the police of arrangements with new partners and their children, and failure to do so would lead to harsh penalties.

