Trump signals backing for 'my friend Boris'

US President Donald Trump has signalled his backing for Tory leadership candidate Boris Johnson - and could have a private meeting with him during his state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump, a noted enthusiast for Brexit, stopped short of formally endorsing the former foreign secretary yesterday but described him as a "friend" for whom he had "a lot of respect".

A likely meeting between the two next week would be a notable breach of convention.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who campaigned for Mr Trump in 2016, may also be invited.

That possibility has sparked speculation that the president may seek to act as a go-between to encourage the two men to form a political alliance.

Senior US administration figures have talked up a Johnson-Farage pact, likening it to Ronald Reagan's blue-collar conservatism that won the Republicans 12 years in the White House.

Asked if he would see either man, Mr Trump said: "Well, I may. Nigel Farage is a friend of mine.

"Boris is a friend of mine. They are two very good guys, very interesting people.

"Nigel has had a big victory, he has picked up 32pc of the vote starting from nothing and I think they are big powers over there. I think they have done a good job.

"I like them. They are friends of mine but I haven't thought about supporting them.

"Maybe it is not my business to support people but I have a lot of respect for both of those men."

Mr Trump arrives in the UK on Monday and stays until Wednesday, when he will set off for France for D-Day 75th anniversary commemorations.

Sources for Mr Johnson and Mr Farage said nothing was in the diary.

Mr Farage said: "I haven't pushed it. I will wait to see what happens." A meeting could help Mr Johnson's leadership ambitions, showing he can establish a rapport with the president, whose personal relations with Theresa May have been lukewarm.

UK officials say they are unaware of any US request to meet Mr Johnson or Mr Farage. The president met Mr Johnson at the UN in New York in September 2017. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

