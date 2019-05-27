Trump exactly what UK needs - ex-Westlife star McFadden

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden has said Donald Trump is what "Britain needs" amid its political turmoil.

The Irish singer, who lives in the UK, voiced his frustration over the ongoing Brexit drama, saying that the country was "literally f***ed" after Theresa May's resignation.

McFadden tweeted his apparent disapproval for Boris Johnson, who is one of the front-runners for the Tory leadership race, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

He wrote: "The fact that Borris, Farage and Jeremy are the front runners to be prime minister is scary! Britain is f***ed!!! Literally f***ed!"

He added: "Incredible how many Brits jump on the anti Trump bandwagon. He's exactly what Britain needs!"

Some of McFadden's followers were confused, with one replying: "Tweet was going well till you mentioned Trump."

Brian McFadden’s tweet about UK politics (Twitter)

