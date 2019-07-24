THE overjoyed parents of a miracle boy, born weighing just 1lb 1oz and given a "zero per cent chance" of staying alive, have told with pride how he is starting school in September.

'True miracle' - boy born weighting 1lb 1oz and given a 'zero per cent chance' of surviving to start school

They also revealed that he may be the only child with his rare form of primordial dwarfism to have survived.

Tina Wyllie, from Northamptonshire in England, was 20 weeks pregnant with her son when he was diagnosed with intrauterine growth restriction.

Tina and her husband Rickie were given the devastating news that their baby would be stillborn.

"It was really distressing. I was crying a lot but to me he still had a heartbeat and he was still alive.

"I was desperate for them to be able to do something," Tina recalls.

Tyler was born at 31 weeks at Birmingham Women's Hospital on June 8 2015, weighing just 1lb 1oz and given a "zero per cent chance" living.

Tina remembers: "He could fit in Ricky's palm. The consultants explained to us what a long journey it was going to be. Nobody thought he would survive."

The newborn underwent three life-saving surgeries within the first three weeks of his life.

Over more than six months in hospital he then had 35 blood transfusions, sepsis, severe intrauterine growth restriction, chronic lung disease, thyroid hormone deficiency, gastric issues, a lazy eye, a bowed femur, a global development delay and failure to thrive.

Tyler was on oxygen for 18 months and when he was one he had an operation to reverse his stoma.

At three he was diagnosed with primordial dwarfism and it is believed his is the only person to survive with his particular strain.

Tyler is now aged four, he is 2ft 6in (78cm) and weighs a stone and a half - about the same as a loaf of bread.

He continues to thrive and is excited to start primary school in September.

Proud mum Tina says: "He baffles medical professionals, because he is a true miracle.

"It's hard to believe now that I was once advised not to proceed with my pregnancy, when Tyler is such a lovely happy boy."

A fundraiser has been set up to buy Tyler a wheelchair, for more information or to donate please visit here

