Trucks are stuck in port for days due to UK’s new Brexit red tape

Some lorries bringing goods from the EU to the UK have been stuck at border ports for up to four days as British logistics bosses blamed disruption on “terrible” new Brexit red tape.

Truck drivers have reported queues of up to eight hours trying to get through the UK customs controls in the French port of Calais, causing delays in deliveries as firms struggle with new rules that came into force at the start of the month.

Jon Swallow, who runs logistics company Jordan Freight, said he has had two trucks that came from the EU with car parts stuck at customs controls at Felixstowe for the past four days.

“We just don’t know what the problem is,” Mr Swallow said. “We’ve been told by customs that they are just too busy to deal with it.”

Customs experts said problems were partly down to the new British IT system, which means all EU exports into the UK must be processed using the Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) managed by the revenue and customs service (HMRC). Many drivers have been unable to get their reference codes accepted.

Firms are also struggling with Britain’s complex new customs declarations and rules-of-origin forms, which they have been required to complete on goods going into Britain from the EU since January 1.

Steve Cock, of customs consultancy firm The Customs House, said one of his clients had 20 lorries of food products coming to the UK stuck in Calais and Rotterdam for around 48 hours at the end of last week because of red tape.

“It’s a bit of a pickle at the moment – it’s not just the IT system,” he said. “Not everyone knows exactly what they need for customs declarations and other paperwork.”

One British driver posted on Twitter about being forced to wait at Calais for just over eight hours “for a f***ing bar code” and described the queues at the port since January 1 as “mental”.

Another driver, who did not wish to be named, said he had waited in a queue at Calais for around four hours at the end of last week, causing him to miss the boat and forcing him to push back another delivery to the following day.

“It’s so frustrating. The inland border park at Calais was full of trucks stuck in checks,” he said. “I’m seeing 20pc to 25pc of trucks sent there for extra checks because of incorrect paperwork. This is a quiet period, and the queues are massive. So I’m expecting a lot of delays when things get busier in February.”

Michael Szydlo, who runs Quick Declare, a business advising importers and exporters, said clients have had to spend a whole day emailing back and forth with HMRC about lorries waiting at ports.

“There are a lot of issues showing that GVMS is not yet fully ready. Lots of importers will get delayed at some point,” he said. “There will be shortages from time to time. The situation needs to be sorted.”

Long queues of lorries also built up at Dove. The port’s boss said government failure to provide enough antigen tests caused the congestion – despite the UK plan to give key workers daily tests.

An HMRC spokesperson said the GVMS has been live for more than 12 months and insisted it was “working well”, with over 15,000 customers using it.