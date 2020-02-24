Truck driver jailed and disqualified after doing U-turn on busy motorway

A LORRY driver has been jailed and disqualified after they were seen doing a U-turn on a busy motorway in the UK.

CCTV footage shows the driver - who has not been identified - driving the wrong way down a slip road before pulling onto the M6 in England on the morning of January 21 last.

Staffordshire Police shared the video on their social media channels and said it was lucky nobody was hurt during the incident.

"Imagine this on your morning commute. The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month.

"Thankfully, no one was injured #OpLightning," they wrote.

Online Editors