Trooping the Colour parade for queen 'will not go ahead'

A parade to celebrate the official birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not go ahead in its traditional form due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.

The large parade of soldiers through central London, known as Trooping the Colour, was scheduled for Saturday, June 13. "In line with government advice, it has been agreed that the queen's birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form," the palace said.

Trooping attracts thousands of spectators - many friends and family of the soldiers - who fill stands around Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall where the event is held.

The queen's actual birthday is April 21.

Irish Independent