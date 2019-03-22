News Britain

Tributes paid to Libby Squire (21) after student's body found

Undated family handout file photo issued by Humberside Police of 21-year-old student Libby Squire, who disappeared in Hull. Family Handout/PA Wire
Screengrab from handout CCTV footage issued by Humberside Police of a woman (circled) believed to be missing student Libby Squire outside a nightclub in Hull before she disappeared. The footage, filmed on the evening of January 31, shows a woman dressed in black walking along the road near to The Welly club, on Beverley Road, in the city. Humberside Police/PA Wire
Police cut back undergrowth near Oak Road playing fields in Hull, a 24-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of university student Libby Squire has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with unrelated offences. Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Magistrates' Court accused of voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Police searching Oak Road Playing Fields in Hull in connection with the disappearance of 21-year-old student Libby Squire, who has been missing from her home in the city since February 1st.Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Tributes have been paid to university student Libby Squire after her body was found in the Humber Estuary.

Humberside Police had been searching for the 21-year-old who disappeared from near her Hull home seven weeks ago.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said formal identification has now taken place after the body was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Professor Susan Lea, vice-chancellor at the University of Hull, said: "As a close-knit University community of staff and students, we are all absolutely devastated by the loss of our student, Libby Squire.

"Our hearts go out to Libby's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we will continue to give them our full support.

"We have been incredibly moved by the way staff, students, Humberside Police and the local community have all come together over the past few weeks.

"The kindness and care everyone has shown towards each other has been overwhelming, as has everyone's commitment to finding Libby since she went missing."

Ms Squire was last seen just after midnight on Friday February 1 on Beverley Road close to the junction with Haworth Street in the East Yorkshire city.

Her body was discovered close to Spurn Point around 3.30pm on Wednesday and taken to Grimsby docks.

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was studying philosophy at the University of Hull.

The Hull Community Church on Newland Road changed its profile picture on Facebook to one paying tribute to Miss Squire.

Posts on the page read: "We are devastated at the news of Libby Squire. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family at this horrendous time.

"We have taken Libby to our hearts, and she will never be forgotten by us here in Hull.

"We have laid white tulips for Libby on the bench where she was last seen - only to find that others have come too to pour out their grief and send messages of love."

Around 50 detectives worked on the case and a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of abduction.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, has been remanded in custody having appeared in court on unrelated charges of burglary, voyeurism, outraging public decency and receiving stolen goods.

In the week after she disappeared, her parents Lisa and Russ thanked the public for their help, saying they have been "overwhelmed with people's kindness and support".

