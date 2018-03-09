Tributes paid to girl (11) killed by a flying car wheel

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl killed by a flying car wheel on her way to school.

Tributes have been paid to an 11-year-old girl killed by a flying car wheel on her way to school.

Amelia Wood was walking along the pavement in Manby, Lincolnshire, when a Land Rover came towards her at 8am on Tuesday.

The wheel came off the car and hit her from behind. She was airlifted to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, but medics were unable to save her and she died the following day.

A forensic examination on the vehicle's 33-inch wheels will now be completed, according to the Grimsby Telegraph. Tributes were paid to Amelia as "popular and caring" by people who knew her from school.

Martin Brown, executive principal of Louth Academy, said: "Amelia was a well-loved student who will be greatly missed by staff and students at the academy. We are all devastated by such tragic news. "She was an active member of our community and was always keen to participate in events. Amelia was a keen netball player and represented the academy in a recent fixture.

"She was a very popular and caring student who always helped and supported her friends." Simon Clark, Grimoldby Primary School head teacher, said: "We are of course shocked and saddened by this tragic accident.

"Amelia left our school last summer to go to secondary school.

"She was a wonderful young lady and a well-loved member of our school community."

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit have asked for anyone who saw a white Land Rover Discovery on the B1200 in Manby to come forward.

Independent News Service