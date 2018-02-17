News Britain

Saturday 17 February 2018

Tremors felt across the UK as magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes

Screen grab taken with permission from a video posted on Twitter by @SweetlyShan of Swansea University Bay Campus being evacuated after an earthquake shook parts of the UK. Photo: @SweetlyShan/PA Wire
Screen grab taken with permission from a video posted on Twitter by @SweetlyShan of Swansea University Bay Campus being evacuated after an earthquake shook parts of the UK. Photo: @SweetlyShan/PA Wire
The British Geographical Survey measured the magnitude at 4.4
Minor earthquake tremors have been felt across parts of the UK.

Tremors have been reported across Wales, the southwest of England and the midlands, according to the BBC.

The British Geographical Survey has been investigating the incident and reported the magnitude at 4.4 with a depth of 7.4km.

It said "events like this magnitude only happen in the UK every 3-5 years".

The quake struck at approximately 2.30pm today.

Its epicentre fell around eight miles northeast of Swansea city centre.

Swansea University in Wales was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol? The whole building just shook?"

James Leonard wrote on Twitter: "Wow was that an earthquake in Swansea my house just shook #earthquake earthquake."

Online Editors

