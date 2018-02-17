Tremors felt across the UK as magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes
Minor earthquake tremors have been felt across parts of the UK.
Tremors have been reported across Wales, the southwest of England and the midlands, according to the BBC.
The British Geographical Survey has been investigating the incident and reported the magnitude at 4.4 with a depth of 7.4km.
It said "events like this magnitude only happen in the UK every 3-5 years".
This is the biggest event in the area since the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in 1906. pic.twitter.com/zq9JEIttQI— BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018
The quake struck at approximately 2.30pm today.
Its epicentre fell around eight miles northeast of Swansea city centre.
There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales, there is no need to phone the emergency services unless you have something to report ie:- damage or injuries. SWP— SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) February 17, 2018
Swansea University in Wales was evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
One person on Twitter wrote: "Was there an earthquake in Bristol? The whole building just shook?"
James Leonard wrote on Twitter: "Wow was that an earthquake in Swansea my house just shook #earthquake earthquake."
