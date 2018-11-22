Tree climbing and stargazing could be part of 'bucket list' for UK schoolchildren

Schoolchildren could be encouraged to climb a tree, go stargazing and try yoga as they tick off items on a character-building "bucket list" being drawn up by ministers.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds is due to publish a series of extra-curricular goals for pupils to achieve every year - which could include exploring a cave, knitting and growing vegetables - in order to develop their resilience.

He explained: "Bluntly, it is about doing stuff that doesn't involve looking at a screen. It's about getting out and about."

Mr Hinds told the i newspaper that formal qualifications "are obviously not the only thing" and it was important to teach children how to "bounce back from the knocks that inevitably come to all of us".

"We put a lot effort into making sure we can share really good curriculum plans and teaching materials," he said.

"This is an equivalent of that for stuff outside the curriculum, in recognition of the fact that what you do academically is only part of the story."

The Education Secretary came across the idea on a visit to St Werburgh's Primary School in Bristol, where pupils are given a "passport" of enrichment activities.

Between arrival in reception and leaving in year six youngsters are given 15 goals to achieve each year.

It includes visit a place of worship, bake a cake and send an email.

The school's list is based on the National Trust's "50 things to do before you're 11 and three-quarters" initiative.

Among the goals are skim a stone, find frog spawn and learn to ride a horse.

