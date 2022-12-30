| 6.7°C Dublin

Travellers from China require negative Covid-19 test to enter UK from early January

Dr Susan Hopkins. File photo WPA Pool/Getty Images

Dominic McGrath

The UK Government is set to follow a number of other countries by requiring travellers from China to be tested for Covid-19 from early next year.

From January 5, travellers from China into England will be required to show a negative Covid-19 test before departing in a move described as “balanced and precautionary” by the British Government.

