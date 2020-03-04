Transgender man who gave birth appeals not to be registered as 'mother' on birth cert, court hears

Freddy McConnell wants to be recognised as a father. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lawyers representing a transgender man who has given birth but does not want to be described as "mother" on a birth certificate, have told appeal judges that he should be allowed to register as "father" or "parent".

Freddy McConnell, a multimedia journalist who works for The Guardian, has begun the second stage of a legal battle.

A judge last year ruled that he had to be registered as "mother", after a High Court trial in London.

Mr McConnell, who wants to be named as parent or father, but not mother, on a birth certificate, has launched an appeal.

He says forcing him to register as the child's "mother" breaches his human right to respect for private and family life.

The child would be the first person born in England or Wales not to legally have a mother, if Mr McConnell wins his fight, lawyers say.

Other transgender men have given birth but have been registered on birth certificates as mothers, they say.

Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice and most senior judge in England and Wales, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Singh, began analysing arguments at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday.

The hearing is due to end on Thursday.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the UK High Court and most senior family court judge in England and Wales, ruled against Mr McConnell in September.

He concluded that people who had given birth were legally mothers, regardless of their gender, and said there was a "material difference between a person's gender and their status as a parent".

A barrister leading Mr McConnell's legal team on Wednesday told the three judges there were "clear reasons" why her client should have won the High Court fight.

Hannah Markham QC said Sir Andrew was wrong "in determining the term 'mother' not to be a gendered term".

She said Sir Andrew had failed to consider whether the current birth registration system was "fit for purpose".

Judges have heard how Mr McConnell is a single parent, who was born a woman but now lives as a man following surgery.

Mr McConnell had been biologically able to get pregnant and give birth, but had legally become a man when the child was born.

He wanted to be registered as father or parent, but a registrar told him that the law required people who give birth to be registered as mothers.

Mr McConnell had taken legal action against the General Register Office, which administers the registration of births and deaths in England and Wales.

Lawyers representing the Registrar General, plus ministers in the Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care, are due to outline their arguments on Friday.

They say Mr McConnell's appeal should be dismissed.

Sir Andrew ruled that Mr McConnell could be named in media reports of the case, but not the child.

