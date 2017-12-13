Trans parents should feature in primary school books, expert recommends

Primary schools should "ensure books featuring trans parents" are included in the curriculum, according to new guidance for headteachers.

The UK's National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) worked on the advice with campaign group Stonewall which also suggests school leaders should "celebrate diversity and ensure visibility of trans perspectives".

The NAHT guidance is billed as the first of its kind in the UK and aims to help schools "become places where all staff can thrive and feel confident to be authentic about who they are". It calls for school leaders to "ensure trans students and children with trans parents feel included in their learning, and trans staff members feel positively represented in lesson content and welcomed in the school environment".

It goes on: "Primary school leaders may want to ensure books featuring trans parents or celebrating gender identity and difference are included in the curriculum. "When pupils see staff members are able to be authentic about themselves within the school community and are treated with equal respect and acceptance, they are more likely to feel able to be authentic and open themselves as well as encouraged to treat all members of the school community with equal respect."

A Government spokesman said: "Everyone, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity should be given the same opportunity to succeed. "We welcome any initiative which supports LGBT staff in schools, helping to create a more inclusive environment and enable them to fulfil their potential."

Press Association