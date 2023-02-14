| 13.4°C Dublin

Trailer-load of 200,000 stolen Creme Eggs recovered after police crack case

Investigators described the theft as ‘eggs-travagant’

Richard Vernalls

A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of 200,000 Creme Eggs was stolen from an industrial unit.

Joby Pool was arrested in connection with the incident on February 11 which involved an estimated £40,000 worth of confectionery, West Mercia Police said.

