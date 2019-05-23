Tragic Kyle guest 'had fear of repercussions'

A 'Jeremy Kyle Show' guest was found dead in his rented room in a suspected suicide after "growing concerned about the repercussions of the show", an inquest in England has heard.

A 'Jeremy Kyle Show' guest was found dead in his rented room in a suspected suicide after "growing concerned about the repercussions of the show", an inquest in England has heard.

Steve Dymond (63) died around a week after reportedly failing a love-cheat lie-detector test on the confrontational daytime programme, which has since been axed.

The construction worker was found in his room in Portsmouth on May 9 after splitting from on-off fiancée Jane Callaghan, Portsmouth Coroner's Court heard.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Mills, of Hampshire Police, told the inquest that Mr Dymond was living in the property of a pair called Michelle and Sam, and had moved in on February 10.

He said: "Steven had told Michelle and Sam he had been in a relationship with a female named Jane.

"They had split up and he had been kicked out of the house following allegations he had been cheating.

"Steven had also mentioned they were going to go on the 'Jeremy Kyle Show' for a lie-detector test to get everything sorted.

"He became angry when talking about Jane. He became concerned about the repercussions of the show and the rumours that had started as a result."

The ITV show was axed after a 14-year run following the death of Mr Dymond, with Kyle saying he was "utterly devastated".

Senior coroner David Horsley adjourned the inquest until November 21.

Irish Independent