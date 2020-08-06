Tragic Flack 'tried to take her life before assault trial', inquest hears

Prosecutors initially wanted to caution Caroline Flack for attacking her boyfriend, but police appealed the decision meaning she was charged with assault, an inquest into her death has been told

The family of the tragic television presenter, who was found hanged at her east London flat in February, have accused the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of seeking to stage a "show trial", by pursuing criminal charges against her.

But her inquest was told prosecutors had initially decided to let her off with a caution, until the police intervened and asked for the case to be reconsidered.

Miss Flack, who hosted popular TV shows including 'Love Island' and 'X-Factor', was arrested in the early hours of December 12 last year, after allegedly hitting her boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp or mobile phone.

Lisa Ramsarran, deputy chief Crown prosecutor for north London, told the inquest that while there had been enough evidence to charge her, it was felt a caution would be more appropriate, because she had admitted the offence.

But she went on: "I understand the police did not feel this (a caution) was a suitable disposal in this case."

Ms Ramsarran explained that the police asked the decision to be reviewed and it was then Miss Flack was charged with assault by beating and summoned to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on December 23.

Miss Flack's mother, Chris and twin sister, Jody, who gave evidence via video link, said she had been "seriously let down by the authorities" and revealed that she had tried to take her own life the night before she was due in court.

Her mother wept as she told the coroner it had felt like she was being subjected to a "show trial" and pursued because of her fame.

She said: "I believe Caroline was seriously let down by the authorities and in particular the CPS for pursuing the case. I believe this was a show trial.

"Being well known should not allow special treatment, but should not allow making an example of someone."

Jody said her sister had been so worried about appearing in court that she believed she had tried to take her own life the night before.

She told the inquest: "I believe the shame... was too much to deal with. Her life and reputation she worked hard to build was falling apart... because of a false accusation.

"It was our belief it would not be happening to her if she wasn't in the public eye. At worst, her career and reputation, so precious to her, had been taken away."

Mollie Grosberg, a close friend of Miss Flack said her mental health deteriorated the more famous she got. She said: "Increasingly over the last few years she had a lot of heartache and the press seemed to pick up a lot on her. She was very sad all the time.

"Normally the kind of person she was, she could pick herself up. But she couldn't after December ... she lost who she was and she couldn't get it back."

The inquest also heard how Miss Flack had been devastated when a photograph showing the blood stained interior of her flat where the alleged assault took place appeared in the tabloid press.

Her mother said the image had been sent by Mr Burton to a former girlfriend who had in turned passed it on to the press.

In his witness statement, Mr Burton, a former tennis professional and model, said that Miss Flack had been "very upset" the last time he saw her alive.

"What was worrying her most was the police case and losing her presenting job on Love Island, plus not being able to see me."

Friends said the presenter had sent them a message the night before she died saying she was going to kill herself.

The inquest continues.

Irish Independent