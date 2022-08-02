Tracker app study identifies three different strains of long-Covid

There are three different types of long-Covid and each one has its own list of symptoms, scientists have claimed.

The condition has been hard for clinicians to define because of a vast number of wide-ranging symptoms, with recent work claiming there are more than 60 different manifestations of the disease, including hair loss and a loss of libido.

Now, research from King’s College London academics using data from the Zoe Covid tracker app has found there are three different forms of the disease, also known as post-Covid syndrome.

In their research paper, the scientists say future research into long-Covid “should consider subdividing affected individuals into different subgroups” as this may help researchers unpick how the mysterious condition works and affects patients.

Researchers examined 1,459 people living with long-Covid, defined by the study authors as suffering symptoms for at least 84 days after infection.

The study claims there is a neurological arm of long-Covid, a respiratory branch and a third form that has a diverse range of more severe and wide-ranging symptoms.

Those with neurological symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog and headache, were most commonly found among individuals who became infected when the most dominant strains were alpha and delta, the waves that struck in Christmas 2020 and then in spring 2021.

A second group experienced respiratory symptoms including chest pain, lung issues and shortness of breath. This was found more commonly among those infected during the first wave of the virus in spring 2020 when people were unvaccinated.

The final group’s symptoms include heart palpitations, muscle ache and pain, changes in skin and hair, as well as “debilitating multi-organ symptoms”, King’s College said. Researchers said these three sub-types were evident in all variants but they were unable to put a percentage risk on each one.

Clinical lead author Dr Claire Steves, from King’s College London, said: “These data show clearly that post-Covid syndrome is not just one condition but appears to have several sub-types.

“Understanding the root causes of these sub-types may help in finding treatment strategies,” Dr Steves said. ”Moreover, these data emphasise the need for long-Covid services to incorporate a personalised approach, sensitive to the issues of each individual.”

Research published last week by the University of Birmingham showed that the list of long-Covid symptoms now stands at 62. Loss of smell, shortness of breath and chest pain were the most common symptoms in the study, along with amnesia, an inability to perform familiar movements and hallucinations. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]