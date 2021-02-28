Toxic feud in Scottish politics takes turn for worse as Salmond attacks Sturgeon

The former leader of Scotland's government and its campaign for independence suggested the handling of an investigation into harassment claims against him showed the nation was not ready to stand on its own as a sovereign state.

In a direct attack on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, his successor and former protege, Alex Salmond told a parliamentary inquiry Scotland's "leadership had failed".

Independence, "which I've sought all my political life and continue to seek", must be "accompanied by institutions whose leadership is strong and robust and capable of protecting each and every citizen from arbitrary authority", he said.

The comments marked an escalation in a toxic dispute between the two most prominent faces of Scottish politics just weeks before an election that could prove critical to the future direction of Scotland and Britain as a whole.

Ms Sturgeon wants a second vote on breaking away from the rest of the UK and is seeking a renewed mandate in May to exert more pressure on British prime minister Boris Johnson to grant one.

Mr Salmond was giving evidence to a cross-party group of politicians after he accused Ms Sturgeon's government of a politically motivated campaign to remove him from public life over allegations he sexually assaulted women while in office.

He was acquitted by a court last year.

"The failures of leadership are many and obvious, but not a single person has taken responsibility, there has not been a single resignation or sacking, not even an admonition," Mr Salmond said on Friday.

Ms Sturgeon says her former mentor's claims of a conspiracy are untrue and that she is ready to face the inquiry next Wednesday to answer questions on the mistakes that were made.

