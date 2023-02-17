| 11.6°C Dublin

breaking Tottenham fan (35) admits assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during north London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaks to the assistant referee after an attempt by a fan to kick him Expand

Ted Hennessey

A 35-year-old man has admitted assaulting Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of the north London derby.

Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back shortly after the Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League match on January 15.

